Grantsaan, Ware spark Morgan State to 82-48 romp over UMES

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan tossed in 19 points, De’Torrion Ware scored 17 and Morgan State rolled to an 82-48 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Malik Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish had six assists.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for the Hawks (10-14, 5-8). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added seven rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Hawks. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Morgan State 79-72 on Jan. 31.

