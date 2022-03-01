Sex/Life - Season 2 - Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko & Darius Homayoun Among Five Joining Cast

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) has joined the cast of Netflix‘s You for Season 4 as a series regular. Gage will portray Adam, an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He’s famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication. Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO