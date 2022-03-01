ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sex/Life - Season 2 - Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko & Darius Homayoun Among Five Joining Cast

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Netflix’s Sex/Life is expanding for Season 2 with the addition...

spoilertv.com

Walker - Season 2 - Ashley Reyes Joins Cast As Series Regular

Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Sex/Life’: Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko And Darius Homayoun Among New & Returning Cast For Season 2

Click here to read the full article. The cast of Netflix’s Sex/Life is expanding for Season 2 with the addition of five new actors in recurring roles including Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black), Craig Bierko (UnREAL, Music Man), Darius Homayoun (Tehran, Succession), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Seasons of Love), and Wallis Day (Infinite, Batwoman). Their roles are as yet unknown. Li Jun Li and Jonathan Sadowski will reunite with series stars Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos in the roles of Francesca, Devon, and Brad, respectively. Production will again take place in Toronto. Sex/Life—inspired by the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

You - Season 4 - Lukas Gage Joins Cast

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) has joined the cast of Netflix‘s You for Season 4 as a series regular. Gage will portray Adam, an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He’s famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication. Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix's Sex/Life season 2 adds Batwoman's Wallis Day and Orphan Black's Dylan Bruce

Batwoman’s Wallis Day and Orphan Black’s Dylan Bruce have joined the cast of Netflix drama Sex/Life season 2. Day, who took over from Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in the DC superhero show in 2021, is geared up to play a character named Gigi, while Bruce will bring Spencer to life. As far as details on either character go, though, the streaming platform is keeping things firmly under wraps for now.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Sex/Life season 2 cast: Who’s in the new season?

We have more good news to share with you, Netflix Lifers, regarding Sex/Life season 2! Netflix has announced the new and returning cast members for the upcoming second season, and we’re so happy to be able to share their names with you. Last we left off in Sex/Life, Billie...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Soaps In Depth

Kelsey Wang Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Please join us in welcoming Kelsey Wang to the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The actress will be playing Allie, a mysterious young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. Look for her to make her debut in the episode scheduled to air on Thursday, March 10.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hello Magazine

Deadline

‘GenZeroes’: Paul “Big Show” Wight & ‘The 100’ Star Richard Harmon Among Cast To Join Sci-Fi NFT Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Wrestler and actor Paul “Big Show” Wight (AEW Dark: Elevation), Richard Harmon (The 100), Kandsye McClure (Battlestar Gallactica), Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Gallactica) and Bethany Brown (The 100) have joined Aleks Paunovic (Marvel’s Hawkeye) in the sci-fi NFT series GenZeroes. The series is set 200 years after an alien invasion has left the world devastated, with 10 factions fighting to control the future of humanity. Wight, who is also joining as a producer for the series, will play the role of Thatch, described to us as “a warriors warrior and a natural leader when it comes...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Sex/Life' Season 2 Announces New and Returning Cast Members Including Craig Bierko and Wallis Day

The lust-driven escapades of Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) are about to take off again. Netflix has announced the casting lineup of new and old members alike set to be featured in the upcoming second season of their sexy drama, Sex/Life. Newcomers Craig Bierko (UnREAL), Cleo Anthony (She's Gotta Have It), Darius Homayoun (Succession), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), and Wallis Day (Batwoman) will all hold freshly created roles in the show's second season. With them, Jonathan Sadowski and Li Jun Li will return in their recurring roles as Devon and Francesca, respectively. Pulling the series together will be the previously announced returning leading cast, Shahi as Billie Connelly, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon, and Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow.
TV SERIES
Indy100

SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.12 - Somewhere Over The Hudson - Press Release

“Somewhere Over the Hudson” – McCall helps a mob accountant, Bert Singer (Josh Cooke), scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI in exchange for entrance into the Federal Witness Protection Program. Also, Mel frets over how to tell her best friend, who comforted her for years about Harry’s death, that Harry never died at all, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES

