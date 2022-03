This week, a sprawling residential community in Queens traded hands and the buyers of the famed M&M World in Times Square scored financing. A&E Real Estate paid $130M for a residential community in Queens, the company announced in a release. Benjamin Cos. sold Cunningham Heights in Queens Village, which has 1,056 units across 22 three-story buildings over four city blocks, to A&E. The property also features 623 parking spots in 25 garages. The deal marks the biggest multifamily deal since the start of the pandemic, per The Real Deal. Jack Bick of Charatan Realty brokered the sale for both sides. The price works out to be $123,106 per unit at a cap rate of 5.6%.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO