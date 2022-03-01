ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Alex Collins

By Corbin K. Smith
 6 days ago

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Up next in the series, Alex Collins stepped up to the plate when Seattle needed him in the backfield last season. Will the veteran return to the mix once again in 2022?

Season In Review

Taking the next step in his career renaissance, Collins signed a one-year deal to stay with the Seahawks last February and entered camp competing for a roster spot. Enjoying an impressive preseason, he made the final roster and eventually took over as the team's lead back when Chris Carson joined Rashaad Penny on injured reserve in Week 5. Performing admirably behind a struggling offensive line and without quarterback Russell Wilson for several games, he hit the 100-yard mark for the first time since 2018 in an overtime loss to the Steelers. Unfortunately, he injured his groin late in the contest and battled the injury for the remainder of the year, causing him to miss five of the final six games. He wrapped up the year with 411 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in 11 games.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

Since receiving a second chance in the Pacific Northwest midway through the 2020 season, Collins has been a reliable insurance policy for the Seahawks. He played very well in three games as a practice squad callup that year, running with far more power and authority than he did during his first stop with the team coming out of Arkansas. Blending the more physical style with his well-renowned Irish dancing footwork and improved receiving skills, he gave the team a huge lift in a reserve role in a Week 4 road win over the 49ers with 78 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Before injuring his groin two weeks later, he was averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per carry and was on pace for over 800 rushing yards and six touchdowns, showing he still packed enough of a punch to be a starter in the league.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

While the 27-year old Collins should be applauded for fighting his way back to relevancy after missing the entire 2019 season following an arrest and broken leg, he doesn't offer any special teams value and has never been viewed as an ideal third down back option either. Considering Seattle already has two capable third down backs in Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas on the roster, Carson will be coming back from neck surgery, and Josh Johnson remains waiting in the wings, there may not be room for him to compete in the rotation, especially if Penny re-signs and/or they use one of their draft picks on a back.

Ideal Contract

One year, $1.05 million

Prediction

While he may not be viewed as a key piece of the backfield puzzle moving forward, there wouldn't be a downside to the Seahawks re-signing Collins to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal similar to the one he signed last year. His teammates love him and considering Penny and Carson's lengthy injury histories, it wouldn't be a bad thing to have a proven, experienced starter who can jump in and run effectively when inevitably needed over the course of a long season. Of course, the team may not be in a rush to re-sign him with Penny being the top priority at the position and a good draft class incoming at the position. Keeping that in mind, the door will remain open for him to return if another team doesn't give him a shot, but he may go unsigned until a later phase of free agency or even after the draft.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle, WA
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

