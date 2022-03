A team of scientists working on environmentally friendly fuel cells accidentally made an even more important discovery. Engineers at the University of Delaware were stymied by the fact that hydrogen exchange membrane (HEM) fuel cells are super sensitive to carbon dioxide in the air, which reduces their fuel performance and efficiency by up to 20 percent. They then realized that while this effect might not be great for the advancement of alternative fuels, it’s a potentially “game-changing” method of removing CO2 from the air.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO