While we typically like to deliver the bad news after celebrating the good, there is no way around it this month: February delivered a couple of real heartbreakers. West End Grill & Pub, the longtime eclectic restaurant on the eastern edge of the Central West End, served its last guests on Super Bowl Sunday. A neighborhood mainstay owned by St. Louis theater personality William Roth, WEGAP, as it was called by its regulars, was not simply beloved for what it was but for the fact that it served as a connection to the long-shuttered institution Duff's (Roth was heavily involved in Duff's, and WEGAP's consulting chef, Jimmy Voss, was Duff's executive chef for years). Saying goodbye to WEGAP was hard enough; saying goodbye to Duff's a second time was rough.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO