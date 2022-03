Memoization exists in most programming languages, like Ruby, C++, Python, and Javascript libraries across some of these languages that make things even easier. The concept and idea are the same in Javascript. Memoized function is a way to remember a solution to a solved problem so that you don’t have to recalculate it when next you ever need to perform the same action again. For a function to be memoized, there need to be some conditions met - is it must be referentially transparent - that is only if calling the function has exactly the same effect as replacing that function call with its return value.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 4 DAYS AGO