Portland, Ore. — Portland Police say at least 15 shots were fired into a car at SE 128th and SE Foster Sunday night. A woman in that car died at the scene. Her 1-year-old child was shot in the leg, her 5-year-old child was shot in the arm, police say both are expected to survive. A man who was also in the car, is in critical condition but expected to live. Police tell us the man and woman were in a relationship but not married.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO