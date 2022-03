The landscape of cryptography that's in use worldwide is almost unchanged from 25 years ago. In the U.S., it all comes down to the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS 140). Most cryptographic innovations over the past 30 years are "non-standard," meaning they aren't blessed by FIPS. And this has kept us stuck in a rut that serves no one's best interst.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO