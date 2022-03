The Arbitrum L2 is built on top of the popular Dopex protocol. It allows you to send your funds to the L2 instead of sending them to the main network on-chain. Arbitrum runs every transaction using the same smart contract code as the mainnet. It runs computations on its own network and then posts the net effect of those computations back to main Ethereum blockchain. The downside is that Arbitrum inherits Ethereum security, but it is just a separate chain after all.

