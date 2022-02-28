ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HAVE THEIR NEW GM

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly found their new GM. All that's missing now is the official announcement. "Sources tell @DailyFaceoff the Chicago Blackhawks will name Kyle Davidson the...

markerzone.com

JON COOPER COMMENTS ON HIS EJECTION AND THE LACK OF CALLS ON PITTSBURGH

It has happened before in the NHL, but it's certainly not a common occurrence. Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was given the boot from Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins after yelling at referee Wes McCauley for an extended period of time. Following the game, which the Lightning lost 5-1, Cooper said he was shocked that his team was down a man on the play and that's why he was yelling at McCauley. He didn't believe he should have been thrown out.
NHL
markerzone.com

HURRICANES BEGIN DISCUSSIONS ON LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR JESPERI KOTKANIEMI

The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly begun talks with Jesperi Kotkaniemi's camp for a long-term contract extension according to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli. "They're now working hard to keep him. Sources say the Hurricanes met recently with Kotkaniemi's representation and had productive talks on the framework of a long-term contract extension," Seravalli said.
NHL
markerzone.com

COMPLAINT BEING FILED TO OHL REGARDING ANTI-RUSSIAN SLUR ON THURSDAY NIGHT

According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a complaint will be made to the Ontario Hockey League regarding an anti-Russian slur that was said during a game on Thursday night. "Hearing a complaint will be be reported to the Ontario Hockey League (if it hasn't already been filed) about an incident in a game Thursday night in which a Russian player was allegedly targeted with anti-Russian slurs. No comment yet from the OHL." Westhead said.
NHL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING BROADCAST TEAM FALLS FOR FAKE BEN CHIAROT TRADE ON-AIR (W/VIDEO)

We live in an age where misinformation is passed around so quickly, sometimes people can actually believe it's true. During last night's pre-game show on Bally Sports Sun, analysts Paul Kennedy and Dave Andreychuk discussed a Ben Chiarot trade that was posted by a fake Toronto Maple Leafs Twitter account.
NHL
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN BEN HUTTON TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this afternoon that Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Ben Hutton is set to receive a contract extension today. Not long after Friedman tweeted that, Bruce Garrioch of TSN said that Hutton's extension with the Golden Knights is for two years and worth $1.7 million. It will see him earn $800,000 in the first season and $900,000 in the second season.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS LOOKING TO TRADE SHEA WEBER'S CONTRACT

During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Montreal Canadiens are looking to trade the contract of captain Shea Weber. Weber, 36, hasn't played this season and likely won't play again due to a foot/ankle injury he's reportedly been dealing with...
NHL
markerzone.com

FLYERS MANAGEMENT STAFF SCOUTING PANTHERS FORWARD OWEN TIPPETT

The trade deadline is nearly two weeks away and arguably the biggest name out there is Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux. Giroux has a no-movement clause, and he's set to meet with Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher to discuss the trade deadline within the next week or so. There is...
NHL
markerzone.com

KEVIN HAYES EXPLAINS GRUESOME INJURY THAT HAS HELD HIM OUT OF THE LINEUP

The 2021-22 season has not been one to remember for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the same can be said for forward Kevin Hayes. The 29-year-old has had a tough go of things due to injuries this season, as he has only been able to play in 20 games. To begin the 2021-22 campaign, he was forced to undergo abdominal surgery, his second surgery in just a few short months. While he was able to return a few months later, it was clear that he was still battling something, and he was shut down once again shortly after, this time to have fluid drained from his adductor region.
NHL
markerzone.com

FLINT FIREBIRDS PRESIDENT SUSPENDED AND UNDER INVESTIGATION BY OHL

The Ontario Hockey League has suspended the president of the Flint Firebirds and launched an investigation into an alleged inapproriate racial comment directed at a player. "Flint Firebirds president Terry Christiensen is suspended and under investigation by OHL for allegedly making an inappropriate racial comment about a player. OHL President...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

IAN COLE INADVERTENTLY HELPS YOUNG FAN OVERCOME FEARS

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole has been a fan favorite around the league for quite some time, and he made a great gesture to a young fan who was having problems growing up (and losing her teeth). A Carolina Hurricanes fan explained that his daughter had recently lost a tooth,...
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL AND DALLAS EMERGING AS TRADE PARTNERS

The National Hockey League's trade deadline is nearly two weeks away and trade talks are heating up. An NHL source has confirmed to D'Amico that the Stars and Canadiens are in trade discussions. "A well-placed NHL source has confirmed to Montreal Hockey Now that the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars...
NHL
markerzone.com

WILD COULD BE LOOKING TO TRADE SIGNING RIGHTS OF PROSPECT AND RECENT OLYMPIAN

During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday night, Sportsnet insider Jeff Marek mentioned that the Minnesota Wild may be looking to trade the signing rights of prospect and 2022 Winter Olympian, Jack McBain. "Jack McBain is another name we should be keeping our ears and...
NHL
markerzone.com

HEAD KHL REFEREE SAYS THEY MAKE FEWER MISTAKES THAN NHL COUNTERPARTS BECAUSE THEY'RE PUNISHED FOR THEM

The head referee for the Russian-based KHL says he believes they are far fewer officiating mistakes in that league when compared to the NHL. "I always compare refereeing in the NHL and the KHL. I don't want to evaluate my North American colleagues, but, believe me, the number of errors in our country and overseas is fundamentally different. There are fewer here," Alexei Anisimov told Sport-Express.ru.
NHL
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS BRING BACK FORMER PLAYER FROM SEATTLE; RED WINGS CLAIM 2016 5TH OVERALL PICK

Both players that were on Saturday's waiver wire have been picked up. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have claimed former Islander Austin Czarnik off waivers from the Seattle Kraken, while the Detroit Red Wings have picked up defenceman Olli Juolevi from the Florida Panthers. Czarnik, 29,...
NHL
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE MAY HAVE THEIR SIGHTS SET ON A BIG MOVE AHEAD OF TRADE DEADLINE DAY

The Colorado Avalanche are in the market for a top-six forward, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. They've been in on Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux for over a month now, but they may have their sights set on adding an even bigger name, Patrick Kane. Pagnotta mentioned...
NHL
markerzone.com

PANTHERS PLACE FORMER FIFTH OVERALL PICK ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed defenceman Olli Juolevi on waivers. Juolevi, 23, was originally selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. Just before the 2021-22 season, the Canucks decided to move on from Juolevi, trading him to the Panthers in exchange for Juho Lammikko and Noah Juulsen.
NHL

