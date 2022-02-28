THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HAVE THEIR NEW GM

The 2021-22 season has not been one to remember for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the same can be said for forward Kevin Hayes. The 29-year-old has had a tough go of things due to injuries this season, as he has only been able to play in 20 games. To begin the 2021-22 campaign, he was forced to undergo abdominal surgery, his second surgery in just a few short months. While he was able to return a few months later, it was clear that he was still battling something, and he was shut down once again shortly after, this time to have fluid drained from his adductor region.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO