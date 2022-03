It was bound to get somewhat emotional between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. For the first time since a huge hit that earned him a suspension, Mark Scheifele shared the ice with Jake Evans. Scheifele had said before the game that he would answer the bell if Evans wanted to fight him, but it was actually Chris Wideman who dropped the gloves with him near the end of the game. Scheifele then proceeded to fire up the crowd and throw some sarcastic smiles at the Canadiens bench once the fight had ended.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO