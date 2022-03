GARDEN CITY – Lots of New York Republicans have no memory of the days when their candidates were more than capable of winning statewide elections. Maybe that's why the Republican State Convention today featured former Gov. George E. Pataki, the last member of the GOP to win across Democratic New York in 2002. It may be 20 years since the party boasted of Pataki's kind of success, but the former governor's remarks and mere presence today aimed at one central idea to a new generation of Republicans: winning in New York can be done.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO