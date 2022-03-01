ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sacramento shooting - latest: Three children among five dead as man opens fire in California church

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcSZV_0eRvt6uV00

Five people are dead, including three young children, in what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.

A father who came to the church with his three children, all under the age of 15, shot them along with a fourth individual before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.

The person has been identified as David Fidel Mora-Rojas.

Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the fifth victim.

The mother of the children is not yet known to have been notified of the killing, though police said they would send a chaplain to deliver the news once she was located.

No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Follow live updates below

