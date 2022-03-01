ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony are pausing theatrical releases in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Disney on Monday announced it would pause all theatrical releases in Russia.

  • Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros said they will halt theatrical releases in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Disney called Moscow's invasion "unprovoked" and a "tragic humanitarian crisis."
  • The affected films set to open in March or April include "Turning Red, "The Batman," and "Morbius."

The Walt Disney Company and Warner Media are halting the release of their films in Russia amid the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine , the studios said Monday.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar," Disney said in a statement to Insider. "We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

"In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," the statement continued.

The announcement makes Disney the first major Hollywood studio to stop releases in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's attack. Global sports associations and businesses in other industries have also severed relations with the country.

"Turning Red" was slated to open on March 10 in Russia. In the US, the Pixar animation is set to debut exclusively on streaming service Disney+ on March 11, but a theatrical release was planned for countries that don't have the service — like Russia.

Soon after Disney's announcement, Warner Media said it would stop the release of "The Batman" in Russia, just several days before the film's theatrical debut on March 3.

"In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a Warner Media spokesperson told Insider in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy."

Sony followed suit, saying it was also "pausing" theatrical releases in Russia, including the debut of its upcoming movie "Morbius," which is scheduled to open on April 1.

"Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of 'Morbius,'" Sony said in a statement to Insider.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," the statement read. Sony did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Vladimir Putin
