Combat Sports

Missouri wrestling's Big 12 tournament seeding announced

By Alec Alaiwat
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago

Missouri wrestling received its Big 12 Tournament seedings Monday afternoon. The Tigers have nine seeded wrestlers. Freshman Keegan O’Toole received the Tigers’ lone No....

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Press

Quarterback Jayden Daniels commits to LSU over Missouri

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels committed to LSU on Sunday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. The junior entered the transfer portal Feb. 17, while Missouri was reportedly among the schools on his list. Following a series of reports on Daniels signing with Missouri, the 21-year-old took to Twitter on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Press

Krings throws 12th perfect game in Missouri softball history

Maybe it was divine intervention. After Missouri softball swept its Saturday doubleheader, coach Larissa Anderson was unsure who she would start in the circle Sunday. At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Anderson said she was leaning toward Emma Nichols, but she added an important caveat. “Don’t ever hold me to my...
SPORTS
