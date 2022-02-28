ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FILE - AmerisourceBergen, Opioid Crisis Settlement

By AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State, local governments look to spend money from $26 billion opioid settlement. (The...

Law.com

Opioid Defendants Move Forward on $26 Billion Settlement

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals and three other drug companies have agreed to move forward on a $26 billion global opioid settlement, the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history. New Jersey, which stands to recover a roughly $641 million share of the settlement, is among the participating states.
HEALTH
WBAL Radio

Maryland to receive billions in opioid settlement

Maryland is getting a share of billions from a settlement reached in a lawsuit against the family whose company made OxyContin. Maryland is among seven states sharing a $6 billion settlement with the Sackler family, whose company Purdue Pharma manufactured OxyContin. Attorney General Brian Frosh points out this settlement is...
MARYLAND STATE
Ashe County's Newspaper

Sackler Family Sweetens Opioid Settlement Offer

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The wealthy Sackler family upped its cash offer to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits against the family and their company, Purdue Pharma. Instead of paying out $4.5 billion, the company is now offering $6 billion to settle the slew of lawsuits. But the...
INDUSTRY
Wichita Eagle

Kentucky AG: Opioid settlement will help heal communities

Kentucky's nearly half-billion-dollar share from nationwide settlements with four companies over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis will help heal communities that were "ravaged by this poison,” state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday. Kentucky will receive $483 million from the settlements finalized with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson...
KENTUCKY STATE
WPMI

J&J, 3 major distributors finalize landmark settlement over role in opioid crisis

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their role in the opioid addiction crisis Friday, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. Taken together, the settlements...
HEALTH
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach to get $4.3M from opioid crisis settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach will get more than $4 million as part of an opioid crisis settlement. More than $360 million is headed to South Carolina after a multi-year, multi-state settlement was reached with major drug corporations. Part of that money will go to overdose protection in the city. The city hopes […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KDRV

California Part of Opioid Settlement Proposal

Oakland, CA -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta says today a $6 billion settlement is pending court approval with Purdue Pharma and its owner the Sackler family for their role in the nation’s opioid epidemic. If approved by the court, the settlement could pay California approximately $486 million to fund opioid addiction treatment and prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1240 KLYQ

National Opioid Settlement to Bring $80 Million to Montana

Millions of dollars to help Montana deal with problems caused by opioids is coming from a recent settlement with three major pharmaceutical distributors. It is the second largest multi-state agreement in U.S. history. The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was larger. According to a news release, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen...
MONTANA STATE
