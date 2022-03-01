ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

South Texas congressman trying to stay in office after switching border districts

By Sandra Sanchez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieSHn_0eRvq9fJ00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez tells Border Report he hasn’t lost a race yet, and doesn’t plan on starting Tuesday when he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for the open seat for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Gonzalez, who currently represents Texas’ 15th Congressional District and is running for his fourth term in Congress, is switching to a neighboring district that has traditionally been held by a lawmaker from the Gulf Coast and Brownsville, even though he lives in McAllen, about 60 miles from the coast.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday include Dr. Laura Cisneros, who has a medical practice in Brownsville; Beatriz Reynoso, a U.S. Air Force veteran who graduated from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley; Osbert Rodriguez Haro III, who went to school in Guadalajara, Mexico; William Thompson, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; and Diego Zavala, a high school teacher from Brownsville.

Incumbent South Texas congressman now running in neighboring border district

During the 2021 Texas Legislature, redistricting in South Texas carved out an area several blocks wide surrounding Gonzalez’s upscale neighborhood and moved it into Texas’ 34th Congressional District from the 15th District, which he has represented since 2016.

He has the endorsement of current District 34 U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., who is retiring at the end of this term. But there are six others also running for the nomination in this Democratic stronghold.

“Well, I haven’t lost one yet. And we did run a conventional campaign this go around. But, we are asking for everyone’s prayers in this seven-way race,” Gonzalez told Border Report on Tuesday.

Gonzalez serves on the Financial Services Committee and has made it a personal platform to help deported veterans who are sent south of the border but have served the United States.

Danny Diaz, director of LUPE Votes, says Gonzalez “abandoned” District 15 and wanted to switch districts after Republican nominee Monica De La Cruz came within 6,500 votes of beating him in the 2020 general election.

Diaz says under U.S. law, Gonzalez could have run in this district, if he really wanted to.

“He had already defeated Monica De La Cruz last time. He could have stayed and fight and joined with us and other groups that are committed to defending our community from racist politicians,” Diaz said Monday.

LUPE Votes is not endorsing a candidate in the 34th District race, Diaz said, adding that they believe Gonzalez will win the nomination on Tuesday.

“We feel that he’s a heavy favorite in that race,” Diaz said. “At the end of the day, regardless of our comment of his ‘abandoning District 15,’ we do want the congressman to succeed and perform well when he goes back to Congress and work with us on Medicare for all and other issues affecting South Texans.”

The Republicans seeking this party’s nomination to run for District 34 are Juana Cantu-Cabrera, Mayra Flores, Gregory Kunkle Jr., and Frank McCaffrey.

If no candidate receives a majority, or at least 50% + 1 of the votes, then there will be a runoff election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
8 News Now

California looks to expand who can perform abortions

A bill announced Thursday in the California Legislature would let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor — part of a plan to prepare for a potential influx of patients from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban or severely restrict the procedure.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Mccaffrey
8 News Now

Clark County ranks 19th highest in gun-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report by Backgroundchecks.org named Clark County as having the 19th highest gun-related death rate of all large U.S. counties. Clark County had 16.2 gun-related deaths per 100,000, and 375 total gun-related deaths in 2020, marking a 15.4% increase from 2019, according to the analysis. Of all mid-size U.S. counties, […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Legislature#Republicans#Border Report#Democratic#U S Air Force#Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
8 News Now

Nevada unemployment rate 5.2 percent, over 50K jobs added, DETR reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in January, a drop from 5.3% in December, and 5 percentage points lower than it was in January of last year, according to the January 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). Compared to DETR’s original estimates, the report said, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy