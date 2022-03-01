Edison Chicken Parade returns after one-year layoff

The Edison Chicken Parade returned Sunday after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade, which was first held in 2012, features all things chicken — from signs to costumes to live birds.

With a crowd lining the streets, the route took chicken enthusiasts in a short loop around downtown Edison.

Burlington resident Kathy Nuessen has 29 chickens and dressed up in a bright yellow costume.

Nuessen was accompanied by her son Steven and Buffy, a Polish crested chicken. “My husband calls her the rockstar,” Nuessen said of Buffy.