BATON ROUGE- Senior OF Julian Gonzales hit a pair of home runs and drove in three as the McNeese Cowboys (7-2) defeated the Southern Jaguars (2-7) Tuesday night at Lee-Hines Stadium. Burrell Jones started the Cowboy’s first road contest of the season and pitched 3.2 innings allowing just two runs and fanned two batters to earn him the victory. Christian Vega, Brian Shadrick, and Cameron Foster pitched 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in relief to help secure the victory. Foster recorded a three-inning save and recorded all nine outs via the strikeout.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO