Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California.
A sheriff’s official says deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore
He says the victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age.
The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known. Sgt. Rod Grassman didn’t know if the family members belonged to the church.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0