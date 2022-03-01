ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California.

A sheriff’s official says deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

He says the victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age.

The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known. Sgt. Rod Grassman didn’t know if the family members belonged to the church.

