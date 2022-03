CANASTOTA — The Sauquoit Valley boys volleyball team defeated Canastota in its own building Thursday night 3-0 to win a Section III Class C title. The two teams had each won a match against the other in the regular season. Sauquoit, the top seed, improved to 13-5. The team was the defending Section III champ in Class C, winning in 2020 before COVID-19 prevented a tournament last year.

