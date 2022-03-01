Toyota is developing artificial muscles for robots so they can mimic human movements

One of the issues in the field of soft-robotic systems is that how to create a fast displacement mechanism which it operates close to nature. This paper presents a deep study of hybrid of mixed electrolysis and fluids chemical reaction (HEFR) method for general applications, considering contraction/expansion of a single/multiple (taped) soft bio-inspired actuators in various conditions and a practical instance of a moving wing mechanism. This research extends the recent study of corresponding author's team (Zakeri and Zakeri, Deformable airfoil using hybrid of mixed integration electrolysis and fluids chemical reaction (HEFR) artificial muscle technique. Sci Rep 11:5497, 2021) that previous study concentrated on just single bio actuator in deformable airfoil. This work offers a general artificial muscle which it employs the hybrid of mixed electrolysis (electrolysis module with 10Â mL capacity without any separation of materials such as O2 or H2), two fluids for chemical reaction (sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3 (s)) and acetic acid (CH3COOH (l))) and also multilayer soft skin bags (40"‰Ã—"‰30Â mm). The analyzed parameters are amount of displacement (contraction/expansion) over time (response time), the ratio of output force to total weight and extremely low expense of manufacturing. The main results are as follows: the released energy from 1Â mL sodium bicarbonate, 10Â mL acetic acid and a 12Â V electrolysis module have ability to give a response time less than 1Â s (25Â mm expansion and 4Â mm contraction) with 12 W power consumption and also bio actuator can easily displace a 250 g object (total weight of components is almost 33 g). Also, it has been shown that the response time of mixed electrolysis in the proposed inactive solution (without any fresh chemical reaction) will be nine times to pure water. In the active solution (refresh chemical reaction), response time of HEFR will be accelerated 2.44 times to pure chemical reaction. By applying the multilayer soft skin bags or soft actuators (multi contraction and multi expansion model), a practical movable flapping wing has been presented which a full cycle of flapping would take 2Â s. The proposed method has ability to show a quick response time, without making any noise, very low construction cost and practical for general and frequent uses.

