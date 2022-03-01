ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota is developing artificial muscles for robots so they can mimic human movements

By Polly Allcock
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patent has been submitted to the USPTO by Toyota for an innovative robotic muscle technology. These artificial muscles would allow robots to mimic human movements and carry out dangerous tasks. Working For Notebookcheck. Toyota has applied to the USPTO for a patent to cover artificial robot muscles that...

www.notebookcheck.net

