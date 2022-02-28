ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

Spring Open House Event

piedmontcc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are the key to designing your own journey. Let PCC be the tool to guide you along the...

www.piedmontcc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine says fire at biggest nuclear plant extinguished

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said Friday that a fire at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian shelling has been extinguished, and that Russian forces have taken control of the site. The regional military administration said in a statement that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
Roxboro, NC
Education
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Pcc
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
The Hill

JetBlue pilot removed from cockpit after he appeared 'impaired'

JetBlue Airways has removed a pilot from the cockpit after he appeared “impaired” before a flight, Buffalo News reported. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that James Clifton, of Orlando, Fla., passed through security checkpoints at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent noticed that he may have been impaired.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy