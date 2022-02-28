Spring Open House Event

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities said Friday that a fire at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian shelling has been extinguished, and that Russian forces have taken control of the site. The regional military administration said in a statement that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant...
President Biden announced the U.S. will freeze and seize the assets of eight Russian elites and their families. The nation is also banning 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members from traveling to the U.S. Nancy Cordes takes a closer look.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death. The panel of eight men and four women delivered its...
Each morning since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a week ago, Irina Khabaluk has woken alongside her husband and their two young children feeling anxious about what fresh pain the day will bring. From her apartment in the port city of Kherson, Khabaluk is on the front lines of the fierce...
BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes. That doesn’t necessarily mean that...
The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
JetBlue Airways has removed a pilot from the cockpit after he appeared “impaired” before a flight, Buffalo News reported. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that James Clifton, of Orlando, Fla., passed through security checkpoints at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent noticed that he may have been impaired.
