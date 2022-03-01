ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCO F4 specifications revealed with a major disappointment

Cover picture for the articleA leaker has leaked numerous specifications about the POCO F4, one of many upcoming Xiaomi smartphones. Reputedly, the POCO F4 will arrive with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, a large battery and high wattage fast charging. For some reason, Xiaomi has not sought to upgrade the POCO F3 in all areas, such...

