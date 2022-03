Can green tea serve as a long-term treatment for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder? One Seaford School District senior has conducted research on great pond snails to find out. At the district Board of Education meeting last Wednesday, senior Madison Alias presented her research on how green tea can extend memory for extinction training, or when a new memory is created to override a traumatic memory by exposing the trigger repeatedly until there is no stimulus. The senior showed parents, administrators and board members how she tested if green tea can extend extinction-training memory by using snails, sucrose, potassium chloride and pond water. The senior said the same theory could be applied to humans.

SEAFORD, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO