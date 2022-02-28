ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Moody's Again Upgrades TOB Credit

The Leader Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial ratings firm Moody's Investment Services has again upgraded the Town of Oyster Bay's finances - this time to a MIG 2 rating. "The MIG 2 rating reflects the town's improved underlying credit...

www.theleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seekingalpha.com

Russian bank credit ratings may be cut by Moody's; S&P downgrades four banks

Moody's Investors Service is placing ratings and assessments of 16 Russian financial institutions on review for possible downgrade after placing Russia's Baa3 sovereign rating on review for possible downgrade. The U.S., the European Union, and others have said they'll restrict many of Russia's largest banks from the SWIFT payment messaging...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Moody's downgrades Chinese property developer Shimao as debt troubles drag on

Moody's on Wednesday cut its rating on Shimao by two notches, to Caa1 from B2, and lowered its outlook to negative, down from "ratings under review." The ratings agency expects Shimao will find it harder to repay investors in time as contracted sales fall and the developer needs cash to keep projects afloat.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans have woven green practices into their everyday lives — from recycling to going paperless and even cutting back on meat consumption. Switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle are additional ways to go green, but large-scale upgrades also often come with major price tags. Several existing tax credits can help to offset the cost of the commitment — but it pays to know the details.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Marathon Oil's stock jumps toward 3 1/2-year high as oil prices extend surge, and after credit rating upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Corp. MRO, +4.02% powered up 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday toward a 3 1/2-year high, as the oil and gas exploration and production company benefited from the spike up in oil prices to a 14-year high, and as the company's credit rating was put in position to be lifted out of "junk" territory. Continuous crude oil futures shot up 7.3% to $115.51, the highest price seen since September 2008 as Russia's war on Ukraine intensified. Separately, Moody's Investors Service raised Marathon Oil's Corporate Family Rating to Ba1, which is one notch below investment grade, from Ba2. The outlook for the rating remains "positive," which makes the next rating move most likely to be another upgrade if the company remains focused on debt reduction. "Occidental Petroleum generated increasingly higher earnings in 2021 as oil and gas prices rose, and significantly reduced its leverage by applying free cash flow and asset sale proceeds towards debt reduction," said Moody's analyst James Wilkins. Marathon's stock, which is on track for the highest close since Oct. 3, 2018, has soared 53.3% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oyster Bay, NY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Moody's

Within the last quarter, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Moody's. The company has an average price target of $406.0 with a high of $439.00 and a low of $378.00.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Moody’s suspends commercial operations in Russia

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to suspend commercial operations in Russia. The suspension covers both Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics operations. Moody’s Investors Service will maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia. The company will continue to support its employees in Russia. Shares down 0.3%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Russia’s credit rating cut to junk by Moody’s and Fitch

Russia’s credit ratings were downgraded deep into junk territory by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, with the duo highlighting the economic toll inflicted by wide-ranging sanctions and rising doubts about whether Moscow will honor its debts. “The severity of international sanctions in response to Russia’s military invasion...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are Squarespace Shares Trading Lower Today

Squarespace Inc (NYSE: SQSP) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $207.4 million, beating the consensus of $205.4 million. The commerce revenue rose 45% Y/Y to $64.2 million. Squarespace generated $15 million in operating cash flow and held $265.1 million in cash and equivalents. "2021 was an incredible...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy