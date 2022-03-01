ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Health data is being used for a PCOS study with Harvard University

By Polly Allcock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData shared by people who use Apple products are being used to understand menstrual health, including fertility, menopause and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The study is conducted by Harvard University with over 37,000 participants, aiming to understand how lifestyle and demographic factors impact gynaecological health. The Cycle Tracking feature...

Apple's Women's Health Study shows relationship between PCOS and heart health

Polycystic ovary syndrome is closely linked to heart and circulatory health, according to an Apple Women's Health Study released March 1. The syndrome also may increase the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity and cardiovascular disease, according to researchers. The study, conducted in collaboration with Harvard's T.H....
Apple's latest women's health study results focus on PCOS

Apple continues to release findings from its ongoing Women's Health study, and is announcing updated results today ahead of International Women's Day (March 8th). The report, published on Harvard's website, reveals some insights on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and cardiovascular health, based on data from more than 37,000 participants. Apple...
