Diabetes

MySugarWatch needle-free continuous glucose monitor for type 2 diabetes on the cards as award-winning Nemaura posts encouraging financials

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNemaura, the British company behind the BEAT technology platform for biomarker monitoring, has announced promising financial results. In addition, the firm has also recently won two innovation awards for its work with non-invasive biosensors. The results bode well for MySugarWatch, which aims to give type 2 diabetics an affordable needle-free continuous...

www.notebookcheck.net

#Type 2 Diabetes#Financials#Glucose#Bode#Mysugarwatch#British#Working For#Cgm#Nemaura Medical#Ce Mark#The European Union
Diabetes

