It looks like Apple is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to make this year’s ‘iPhone 14’ as power-efficient as possible. A new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News (Google Translate) reveals that Apple has handed all the fabrication business for its 5G RF chips over to TSMC, where the more advanced fabrication process will be able to produce chips that consume less power — resulting in even better battery life for this year’s iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO