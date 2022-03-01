‘Black Ink Crew Compton’ Recap: Lemeir Wants to Open His Own Shop + Barbie is Fed Up

A new season of Black Ink Crew starts tonight at 8/7c on VH1. Stream the premiere for free with Philo and FuboTV. Black Ink Crew: New York follows some of Harlem’s top tattoo artists. Created by Ceaser, the Black Ink empire routinely services a slew of high profile clients. Musicians, professional athletes, and the city’s elite are drawn to the artists and overall brand, placing a sizable amount of pressure on the staff of tight-knit tattoo aficionados. The show joins this sometimes dysfunctional crew as they navigate the high-stakes world of celebrity body art, following the business as a whole, in-house drama, and the individual endeavors of each ambitious crew member.
