ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Black Ink Crew Compton’ Recap: Lemeir Wants to Open His Own Shop + Barbie is Fed Up

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew Compton,” KP is getting things in order to open up his shop in a month. A deadline has been set for the others to decide if...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 1

Related
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Drags Puma & Ceaser After Latest Fallout

Donna isn’t on good terms with Ceaser and the other “Black Ink Crew” cast members. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna has had many controversial moments on the show. In fact, she’s never felt the need to back down from a confrontation. So fans of the show have seen her be involved in altercations and get caught up in feuds with other cast members. However, the current season has probably been one of her most controversial ones ever. This is due to the fact that her relationship with Alex was a focal point.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Donna Departs the Show + Ceaser Wants to Sue Crystal

On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Ceaser reveals some changes have been made within the crew. Donna and Walter are both out. Walter lost his position after he admitted to taking money from the shop’s cash register. As for Donna, Ceaser feels she’s become too toxic to be around. He firmly believes Donna put her hands on Alex. However, Donna and Alex deny this. Regardless, Donna’s social media comments about the Asians who were murdered at a massage parlor were the last straw for everyone. And Young Bae is hurt by what Donna said.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Teddy Tells Ceaser He’s Wrong to Sue Crystal + Tatti Comes Clean

On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Ceaser moves forward with his attorney’s advice and has his press conference. While he’s grateful that his girlfriend Suzette and his mother Desiree are there to support him, he’s bothered when Teddy doesn’t show up. Teddy later tells the producers he didn’t show up because Ceaser is doing something he doesn’t agree with. For Teddy, it’s important that he remains neutral because he’s very close to Cheyenne. His plan is to be the person that brings them back together eventually. However, Ceaser can’t help but feel betrayed. As for Teddy, Ceaser is making the wrong move by suing Crystal. And all it will do is push Cheyenne further away.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Black Ink Crew: New York” season 10 premiere

A new season of Black Ink Crew starts tonight at 8/7c on VH1. Stream the premiere for free with Philo and FuboTV. Black Ink Crew: New York follows some of Harlem’s top tattoo artists. Created by Ceaser, the Black Ink empire routinely services a slew of high profile clients. Musicians, professional athletes, and the city’s elite are drawn to the artists and overall brand, placing a sizable amount of pressure on the staff of tight-knit tattoo aficionados. The show joins this sometimes dysfunctional crew as they navigate the high-stakes world of celebrity body art, following the business as a whole, in-house drama, and the individual endeavors of each ambitious crew member.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compton#Racism#Kp#Fed
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser’s Daughter Seemingly Throws a Little Shade Ahead of Graduation

Ceaser’s fallout with his daughter has been heavily discussed on social media. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser isn’t a stranger to having explosive moments on the show. He’s struggled in his romantic relationships and friendships. Ceaser has also had to fire some people. Although he’s had some dramatic moments in business and his personal life, he’s always been able to bounce back. However, his issues with his daughter Cheyenne haven’t been easy for him to handle in the public eye. In fact, fans of the show have a lot to say about it on social media. This makes sense since the accusations made by Cheyenne are so polarizing. Ceaser has denied any wrongdoing.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Cardi B makes daughter’s Instagram private after abusive comments: ‘I’m going to lock her page’

Cardi B has revealed that she decided to make her three-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram private after her posts were filled with abusive messages in the comments.In September 2020, the rapper, 29, first launched Kulture’s Instagram account, with the profile now boasting more than 2.3m followers. According to the account’s bio, the Instagram is the toddler’s “official page” and managed by her mother. It also describes Kulture as “spoiled” and a fan of the colour pink.Recently, however, Cardi decided to make the account private after Instagram users began flooding the toddler’s account with bullying messages.The WAP singer shared her decision in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
urbanbellemag.com

Briana Latrise Thinks Angela Simmons Makes Too Much Money from GUHH?

Briana Latrise and Angela Simmons have clashed in the past. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons has made it clear that she doesn’t like drama. In fact, she has no problem avoiding drama when possible. While filming with the rest of the cast, Angela will quickly leave a scene if she can sense the tension. In fact, this is what happened when she filmed her first scene with Briana Latrise. Angela said hello to Briana, and Briana told her they had already met. She asked how old they were when they met and Briana was later heard saying she doesn’t know Angela’s age now and using the “b” word. Angela didn’t appreciate what the conversation turned into, so she stormed off. She angrily told the producers she wouldn’t film with Briana again because GUHH is not “Love And Hip Hop.”
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

LisaRaye McCoy Didn't Get Heads Up Sis Da Brat Was Pregnant, Hints at New Tension

LisaRaye McCoy is laying down some surprising facts about Da Brat's pregnancy ... saying she didn't even get a call her sister's expecting!. The actress was on the new podcast "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" when she opened up about her rough relationship with her sister. It all spilled out when Raq asked how she felt about Brat having a baby.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K. This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.
Deadline

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson’s Cause Of Death Revealed; ‘Friday’, ‘House Party’ Actor Was 55 – Update

UPDATED: The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office issued its report today on the death of Anthony Johnson. The document indicates that the Friday and House Party actor died from “chronic ethanol use.” In other words, chronic drinking. The report also reveals that Johnson died in the hospital and had no other significant conditions. PREVIOUSLY on September 20: Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian who appeared in the movies Friday and House Party, died Sept. 6 at the age of 55. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his rep LyNea Bell, owner and president of BH Talent. “The world of comedy has truly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Soaps In Depth

Who is Haunting Elizabeth on GENERAL HOSPITAL?

Nearly a year after GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Franco died in the arms of his beloved wife, Elizabeth, the widowed nurse seems to finally be ready to move on and find love again. Finn, the handsome suitor waiting in the wings to sweep Liz off her feet, was once engaged to Elizabeth’s half-sister, Hayden, but that is hardly an issue for GH’s favorite nurse. No, the obstacle in the way of Liz pursuing a new relationship is actually the ghost of Franco!
ENTERTAINMENT
urbanbellemag.com

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star Jojo Simmons Calls Out His Wife Tanice Simmons

Jojo Simmons will always speak up for his family. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons has had his share of drama on the show over the years. He was pulled into Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s fallout. In fact, Master P was critical after Jojo called out Romeo for his actions. In his opinion, Romeo was wrong to go to Vanessa Simmons and vent. This is how he felt especially after Romeo was refusing to have a conversation with Angela about where he stood. After Jojo had an angry outburst, Master P said that Jojo wasn’t a real “gangster.” So he needed to pipe down. Regardless, Jojo continued to ride with his sister. And Romeo and Master P went on to leave the show.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy