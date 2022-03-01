‘Black Ink Crew Compton’ Recap: Lemeir Wants to Open His Own Shop + Barbie is Fed Up

Briana Latrise and Angela Simmons have clashed in the past. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons has made it clear that she doesn’t like drama. In fact, she has no problem avoiding drama when possible. While filming with the rest of the cast, Angela will quickly leave a scene if she can sense the tension. In fact, this is what happened when she filmed her first scene with Briana Latrise. Angela said hello to Briana, and Briana told her they had already met. She asked how old they were when they met and Briana was later heard saying she doesn’t know Angela’s age now and using the “b” word. Angela didn’t appreciate what the conversation turned into, so she stormed off. She angrily told the producers she wouldn’t film with Briana again because GUHH is not “Love And Hip Hop.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO