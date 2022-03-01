ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

$20,000 Reward Offered For Info In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Desiree Jainlett In North Philadelphia

By Kerri Corrado
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope a big reward will lead to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that’s gone unsolved. A driver struck and killed Desiree Jainlett as she was crossing Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. She had just stepped off a SEPTA bus.

It’s been more than a month and police are still searching for the driver responsible. Right now, the reward is up to $20,000.

“Right now, we are still struggling just to accept the fact that my mom is gone,” Tyquan Jainlett said.

Tyquan has a strong message to the driver who hit and killed his mother, Desiree Jainlett.

“Please come forward, bring closure,” Tyquan said.

Police say on Jan. 21 at 11:30 p.m., Desiree was hit by a 2006 Chevy Impala on Broad Street in North Philadelphia as she was getting off the bus. They say the driver and passengers jumped out of the car and ran down Allegheny Avenue after the crash.

Police released this photo of the driver. They’re hoping a $20,000 reward will prompt someone to come forward.

“The first part is you hope that people don’t need a reward in order to speak up,” Tyquan said. “I’m sure neither or none of them anticipated hitting someone and taking someone’s life, but they still should turn themselves in.”

Tyquan says his mother was also a grandmother and a caretaker, sharing this picture with Eyewitness News of their whole family.

They are remembering the good times they had together as a family.

“We try to get by day by day because life does go on and all we have now is memories of her, but those memories aren’t the real person. It’s not that real hug or the sound of her voice laughing and joking around,” Tyquan said.

A vigil was held not long after the crash to remember Desiree.

The family is doing their best to keep her memory alive.

“She was fun-loving, caring, she was always giving hugs. Some of her catchphrases were ‘I love you.’ Not just to me to, everybody,” Tyquan said.

If you know anything you are asked to call police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
