ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

‘It Was All In Slow Motion’: Witness Recounts Driver Crashing Stolen Car Into Aurora Donut Shop

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A father and his 4-year-old son were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a donut shop in Aurora Saturday morning. Aurora Police said the car was stolen and two suspects fled the scene.

It all happened around 9:30 a.m. at City Donut near 6th Avenue and Peoria Street. Before the crash, the suspects struck a car in a nearby intersection, a spokesperson for Aurora Police said.

“I heard the pop in the intersection, I turned, it was all in slow motion,” said Kirk Manzanares, a consultant for City Donuts who also witnessed the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbQ1w_0eRveCW300

(credit: City Donut)

Security footage from inside the shop showed the car crash through the storefront. In clips from two different cameras, a man is seen grabbing a child and diving out of the way.

“The dad grabbed the son and jumped right where you’re standing,” Manzanares said. “My first initial (thought)… was ‘where is the kid, where is the kid?’”

A spokesperson for Aurora Police said the father and his 4-year-old child were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The car that came careening through was reported stolen, and as of Monday, APD had not identified either of the suspects.

Manzanares said traffic bollards outside the shop slowed down the car and likely kept the incident from being worse.

“He could have taken out the whole front of the store,” Manzanares said. “If it would have been any faster it would have been disastrous.”

According to Manzanares, employees threw out all of the donuts in the store following the crash. After that, regular customers and people from neighboring businesses helped with cleanup, allowing the shop to reopen Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE0FM_0eRveCW300

(credit: City Donut)

On Monday, the front of the storefront was still boarded up and some damage to bricks was visible. The owner said he did not have an estimate for how much repairs will cost.

“With COVID and supplies and employees and labor it’s probably going to be a significant cost, and we just really hope the insurance company shines through,” he said.

Manzanares said this incident is the latest example of a growing crime problem that must be addressed.  He is currently working with other businesses and community members to form the Aurora Safe Coalition, which he said will aim to work with leaders to come up with solutions.

“We need to start a conversation about the real, deep-seeded issues that are in Aurora, and where do we do from here?” he said.

The coalition’s first meeting will be on March 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Man Shot In Denver Dies At Hospital

DENVER (CBS4) – An adult male shooting victim passed away at a hospital late Saturday after a reported shooting happened in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. DPD stated in an 11:38 p.m. social media message that the man was in critical condition during his transport to the hospital. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 10100 BLK E Virginia Ave. 1 male victim has been located and transported to a local hospital. The victim is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO . — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 5, 2022 A follow-up message less than three hours later said the male had passed away. DPD is conducting a homicide investigation. The department did not release any information about the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspect description. CBS4 has reached out to department spokespersons for that information. This story will be updated with any response.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

With Colorado Car Theft Rate Rising Rapidly, Groups Using ‘Ethical Hacking’ Techniques Try To Lure Victims

(CBS4) – Colorado is quickly becoming one of the worst states in the nation for auto theft. According to the latest statistics from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, there has been an 88% percent increase in motor vehicle thefts since 2017. It’s a crime that is more than an inconvenience. “This completely changed my life,” DeAnna Jiron said, “It’s just the stress, I couldn’t get to work and had to depend on everybody.” Jiron dropped her keys while shopping at a Walmart, and by the time she reached the parking lot and realized they were missing, her car was stolen. “Went outside and...
CBS Denver

Man Who Was Shot In Parking Lot Of Colorado Springs Market Faces Tough Recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man who was shot and injured when he was in the middle of picking up groceries with his children last month is facing a tough recovery. The family of Andy Lopez says he has undergone multiple surgeries after getting wounded in the head and is only just back home after weeks spent in the hospital. (credit: GoFundMe) The case is unsolved so far, according to Colorado Springs police. It happened on Feb. 10 in front of the Carniceria Leonela Meat Market. That’s off East Pikes Peak Avenue near the Citadel Mall. “It was just like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Approximately 50 Cars Involved In Crashes On Icy I-25 In Denver Area

DENVER (CBS4) – There have been a series of crashes on icy Interstate 25 in Denver Sunday afternoon involving dozens of cars. Emergency crews closed I-25 northbound just after 4 p.m. at the Emerson Street area, in the southern part of the city not far from the University of Denver campus. (credit: CDOT) Some minor injuries resulted from as much as six different accidents. A total of approximately 50 cars were involved. Robert Peterson was one of the people involved in one of the pile-ups. “I’m a little shaken up… It’s been quite a day,” Peterson said. ‘”It all happened way too quick, but I just remember when I looked in the rear view mirror, seeing that I could already capture like five vehicles in the mirror, turning and spinning and everything. I saw one at a higher speed and it had no control.” Snow is expected to fall into Sunday evening.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Man Arrested On Vehicular Homicide Charges After Loveland Crash That Killed Fort Collins Woman

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 26-year-old man is under arrest and facing vehicular homicide charges after a 2-car crash last weekend that killed a Fort Collins woman and injured another person. It happened just before midnight on Saturday at 7000 North Garfield Avenue in Loveland, and the victim, Alana Thomas, died on Thursday morning. (credit: Loveland Police) Investigators believe Benjamin Eisenberg, of Fort Collins, was drunk and driving a sedan that was speeding before it crashed into the back of a Toyota Prius driven by Thomas. Thomas had to be cut out of the car by first responders before being taken to the hospital. Tracey Trickey was a passenger in the car and was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. In addition to vehicular homicide, Eisenberg faces DUI and reckless driving charges. He was released from jail after posting bond. A GoFundMe page that appears to be for the family of Thomas, 34, had raised nearly $10,000 by Friday morning. Additional Resources The following information about this case was released by Loveland police: Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Danyel McGraw at 970-962-2258.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Homeowner Shot At While Stopping 2 Suspects From Stealing Catalytic Converter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an attempted theft that involved shots fired at a home Friday morning. (credit: CBS) According to Jeffco Sheriff, around 6:15 a.m. a homeowner in the 8300 block of South Allison Street confronted two suspects who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter on their property. The homeowner intervened and a physical altercation took place, where the homeowner likely grabbed one of the suspects, and the second one pulled a gun and fired a single shot that missed. Deputies are on scene of a shots fired call...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Deputies Shoot, Kill Suspect In Stolen Car At Apartments

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Arapahoe County deputies Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This scene was in front of apartment homes just east of I-25 in unincorporated Arapahoe County. (credit: Arapahoe Sheriff) According to Arapahoe County PIO John Bartmann, just before 8 a.m., deputies were at 7545 E Harvard Avenue, where they saw a confirmed stolen vehicle at the apartment complex and saw someone inside the vehicle. Deputies had further cover cars show up before ordering the person inside to get out of the vehicle, but he did not listen to deputies....
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Fire Crew Rescues Person Trapped In Building Elevator, No Injuries

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Rescue made a successful rescue with no injuries after a crew responded to an individual trapped inside an elevator at a building Thursday. (credit: Aurora Fire) (credit: Aurora Fire) According to the the fire department’s Facebook post, crews used specialized equipment and training to rescue the person trapped on the fourth floor of the building in the 1700 block of N Quentin Street. (credit: Aurora Fire) (credit: Aurora Fire) It was a top-side rescue, where firefighters ensured safety by cutting power to the elevator before gaining access. There were no injuries to anyone involved.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Slow Motion#Donut Shop#Traffic Accident#Aurora Police#Apd#Covid
CBS Denver

New Videos Show Chaos After Floor Collapsed During House Party In Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New videos show the chaos and damage deputies encountered after the floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County last week. More than 100 teenagers were on the floor at a house party when the floor gave way on Feb. 26. “The main floor is collapsed completely,” one deputy can be heard saying. The family told CBS4 they are not allowed to live in the home because of the extensive damage. (credit: Arapahoe County) South Metro firefighters rushed to the home on Princeton Place near Quincy Avenue and E-470. Cell phone video of the chaos went viral online. Of the dozens of people who fell, only three suffered injuries. (credit: CBS) The 18th District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed.”    
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Woman Who Was ‘Kingpin’ Of Drug Running Operation Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – An Aurora woman who created a drug-running operation which transported methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from sources in Mexico into California and ultimately to Colorado’s Front Range was sentenced last week. Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo, 43, was sentenced Friday to 23 years in federal prison. Vallejo-Gallo pleaded guilty last November to two drug distribution charges. United States District Court Judge Raymond Moore allowed Vallejo-Gallo to serve a separate 20-year sentence for money laundering at the same time as the drug sentence. She was initially charged with 52 criminal counts. (credit: CBS) Vallejo-Gallo was deemed by federal prosecutors to be the employer of a network...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

‘This Stuff Will Kill You’: Uncut Fentanyl Circulating In Southwestern Colorado, Sheriff’s Office Warns

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office issued a new warning Thursday that pure fentanyl is circulating in the county — and asked the public to take a look at the packaging. Actual samples of the drug found at a crime scene. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) Fentanyl is typically cut with other drugs before it is distributed, but the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed that this batch was not, officials stated on Facebook. Actual samples of the drug found at a crime scene. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) “…this stuff will kill you,” Undersheriff Dan Covault warned. This batch is believed to have first arrived in the county in early February, and it is not known just how much of this product is circulating. RELATED: Fentanyl Has ‘Taken Over Everything’: Officials Describe Pipeline Through Colorado The sheriff’s office said it is doing everything it can to get this drug off the market and apprehend those responsible for bringing it into our county. If anyone recognizes this packaging or has any information about the source of this product, please contact dispatch at 970-728-1911. You may remain anonymous. RELATED: Colorado Law Making Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl A Misdemeanor Blamed for Fentanyl Crisis
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Westminster Police Searching For Witnesses Of Deadly Hit & Run

By ANNA MARIA BASQUEZ WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Investigators with the Westminster Police Department are looking for drivers and witnesses of a hit and run crash which killed a pedestrian. Police responded to the area near 79th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Feb. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet. (credit: Westminster Police) Investigators want to specifically talk to anyone inside a dark-colored SUV seen on surveillance video. “An involved vehicle remained on scene of the accident,” said Spokeswoman Cheri Spottke. “We are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle pictures on our Facebook page, as they may have witnessed the accident.” The case is ongoing. Anyone with information can please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.
WESTMINSTER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Douglas County Judge Hands Down 39 Year Sentence To Man Who Stabbed Mother In Midst Of Drunken Rage

(CBS4) – A Douglas County judge handed down a 39 year prison sentence this week to a 32-year-old man who stabbed his mother in the neck and assaulted his girlfriend. Samuel Wise’s mother survived the attack. (credit: Douglas County) Wise committed the crimes on a day in late May 2018. Douglas County deputies responded to a house in an unincorporated part of the county on that day and confronted Wise holding a knife in the driveway. They were able to arrest him after he lunged at police with a rock but didn’t hurt any officers. Prior to that confrontation, Wise reportedly had been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Photos Show 2 Women Suspected In Robbery At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are asking for the help identifying two women who are believed to have committed a robbery last month at Denver International Airport. It happened on Feb. 13 at approximately 8:45 a.m. and the pair left the airport in a white, larger sized SUV. (credit: Denver Police) Surveillance photos captured at the airport show the two suspects, who were both wearing face masks. (credit: Denver Police) Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect In Custody, Rushed To Hospital After Shooting With Denver Police Officer

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business near the intersection of Yale and Colorado. (credit: CBS) The suspect was taken into custody and was rushed to the hospital following the shooting. Denver Police Division Chief Thomas said that Denver police officers were assisting the Arvada Police Department in locating and taking into custody a homicide suspect from over the weekend. That individual was tracked to a business near the intersection of Yale Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. As the individual was leaving the business, officers moved in to make...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Back Open In Eastern Colorado After Multiple Crashes, Whiteout Conditions Cause Closure

LIMON, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 is back open in both directions between Burlington and Limon on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Multiple crashes are cleaned up and there are no longer whiteout conditions. Interstate 70 near Limon just after noon on Sunday. (credit: CDOT) Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet Sunday there were “multiple crashes and whiteout conditions” at noon. (credit: CBS) Robert was on his way home to Kansas City after a trip to the mountains, when he got stopped short in Limon. “I’ve been sitting here 3 hours roughly. Waiting on the gate to open,” he said. (credit: CBS) He wasn’t alone. Rows of trucks...
LIMON, CO
CBS Denver

Search For Suspects Wanted In Littleton King Soopers Robbery

By Anna Maria Basquez LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two suspects headed west after robbing a Littleton King Soopers for an unknown dollar amount just before 4 p.m., officials with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office said. “They went up to the counter and demanded money and did get away with money,” said Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Spokeswoman Jenny Fulton. (credit: CBS) The robbery took place at the King Soopers at 6760 S. Pierce St. and the dollar amount taken was not known. “Originally it was reported they had a gun but there was no gun that was displayed. They stated that they had a gun.” The suspects fled in a vehicle determined to have been stolen earlier in the day. No one was injured. The first suspect is described as a white male, youngish (20s), black hoodie, blue checkered beanie, black pants, light-colored face mask and gloves and the second as a white female, youngish, red hoodie, blue beanie, dark pants and black gloves. Call 303-271-0211 if seen.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Lone Tree Police Issue Endangered Missing Alert For 16-Year-Old Hailey Anne Plute

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Lone Tree police have issued an endangered missing alert for a teenager who was last seen on Feb. 25. Hailey Anne Plute is a 16-year-old white female. Hailey Anne Plute (credit: Lone Tree Police) Plute was last seen leaving the 8000 block of Fairview Court in Lone Tree. Investigators believe she was around the 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard area in Denver around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25. Hailey Anne Plute (credit: Lone Tree Police) She is described as a white female, 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has any information about Plute is asked to call 911 or the Lone Tree Police Department at 303-799-0533.
LONE TREE, CO
CBS Denver

Body Found In Parking Lot Of Loveland’s Community Kitchen

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Loveland were called to Loveland’s Community Kitchen early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene after the discovery of a body. (credit: CBS) The man’s body was found in the parking lot. (credit: CBS) The cause of death is being investigated. Detectives with the Loveland Police Department would like to hear from anyone with information about the man. (credit: CBS)
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

9 Cars Stolen From Denver Dealership

DENVER (CBS4) — Nine cars were stolen from a dealership in Denver early Monday morning, according to company officials. The vehicles were reportedly stolen from Automotive Imports at 1207 S. Platte River Dr. in Denver. “We are hoping to get the word out to hopefully recover some of these vehicles,” Kiley Woods with Automotive Imports told CBS4. Officials said the stolen vehicles include: 2020 Toyota 4Runner (Silver) 2011 Audi S4 (White) 2021 Volkswagen Arteon (Gray) 2018 BMW M4 (Black) 2019 Audi A5 (Black) 2018 BMW 4 Series (White) 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia (Gray) 2003 Mercedes E-Class (Silver) 2011 Cadillac SRX (Gray) No arrests have been made so far and investigators are working to gather more information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. A recent study shows that Colorado has a higher car theft rate than any other state in the U.S. RELATED: Driver Clocked Going 115MPH On I-25 In Castle Rock
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy