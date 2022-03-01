OKCPS lifts mask mandate because of lower community positivity rates

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Oklahoma City Public Schools is ending its mask mandate starting Tuesday, March 1.

“Our community has seen a consistent reduction in COVID-19 positivity rates over the past several weeks,” said Supt. Sean McDaniel in an email to parents Monday.

He said that out of about 6,000 employees and 33,000 students, the district has two employees and four students who are Covid-positive.

“These sharply declining numbers, coupled with recent changes to our quarantining procedures and the full support from our partners at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD), tell us we are in a good place to make this shift away from requiring masks,” wrote McDaniel.

Precautions continue

He said that even though masks are no longer required, the following measures will continue:

OKCPS will continue monitoring data, tracking and collecting self-reported positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff. This includes our weekly report of positive cases on the district’s website.

OKCPS will continue to require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 5 days, regardless of vaccination status.

OKCPS will continue with our enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

OKCPS will continue practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Staff are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email or virtual meeting if possible.

OKCPS will continue to make masks available to students, staff and visitors at all district sites.

OKCPS will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff. To schedule an appointment, please contact your child’s school or visit our website.

OKCPS will continue working with our partners to schedule additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics. We’ll share that information with you as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, those who are interested can locate a vaccine site by visiting www.vaxokc.com .

OKCPS will continue to expect families to keep children home from school if they are sick and, likewise, will continue to expect employees to not report to work if they are ill.

McDaniel did caution that rates continue to fluctuate and so if there are new surges the district will consider new mask mandates in the future if recommended by the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

