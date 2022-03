Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at a day care center in Rockland County. The fire broke out at "Shelly's Playhouse" on Old Tappan Road late Thursday night. Firefighters say they responded to an automatic alarm and found smoke in the kitchen when they got to the scene. Luckily, nobody was inside the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO