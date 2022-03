Arizona State plans to retain Bobby Hurley as its men's basketball coach, Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The Sun Devils currently sit 14-16 on the year with an 8-10 record in Pac-12 play in Hurley's seventh season guiding the program. Arizona State has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and is out of the picture, barring a Pac-12 Tournament victory, to land a bid this season, though Arizona State was a 20-win team in 2020 before that year's postseason was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO