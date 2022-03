One of Northern Ireland’s two competing climate change bills has passed another Assembly hurdle and will now move to its final Stormont stage.The Climate Change (No2) Bill, which is proposed by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, passed its further consideration stage in the Assembly on Tuesday.An alternative climate Bill proposed by Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey is also going through the Assembly stages, but is not as far advanced as Mr Poots’.Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK and Ireland without its own dedicated legislation to tackle climate change.MLAs resumed and completed voting on a variety of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO