Hopkinsville library slates genealogy series
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will offer a four-part genealogy series to help patrons learn how to use the McCarroll Genealogy Collection for family research.
Genealogy librarian Becky Quinten, who has a master’s degree in library science and many years of genealogy research experience, will lead the series on four consecutive Thursdays beginning March 17.
The sessions, all starting at 5 p.m., are:
March 17
Introduction to the McCarroll collection
March 24
McCarroll electronic collection (Registration required for computer reservation.)
March 31
Records of civil registration
April 7
Records search
“The McCarroll Genealogy Collection is one of the best open access physical collections in Western Kentucky and includes 28 states and international resources,” Quinten said in a news release.
The collection was established as a perpetual trust in memory of Joe McCarroll by his brothers, William and Charles McCarroll.
The sessions are free. To register, call 270-887-4262, ext. 122, or email Quinten at becky@hccpl.org.
