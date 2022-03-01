Hopkinsville library slates genealogy series

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will offer a four-part genealogy series to help patrons learn how to use the McCarroll Genealogy Collection for family research.

Genealogy librarian Becky Quinten, who has a master’s degree in library science and many years of genealogy research experience, will lead the series on four consecutive Thursdays beginning March 17.

The sessions, all starting at 5 p.m., are:

March 17

Introduction to the McCarroll collection

March 24

McCarroll electronic collection (Registration required for computer reservation.)

March 31

Records of civil registration

April 7

Records search

“The McCarroll Genealogy Collection is one of the best open access physical collections in Western Kentucky and includes 28 states and international resources,” Quinten said in a news release.

The collection was established as a perpetual trust in memory of Joe McCarroll by his brothers, William and Charles McCarroll.

The sessions are free. To register, call 270-887-4262, ext. 122, or email Quinten at becky@hccpl.org.