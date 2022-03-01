ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville library slates genealogy series

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKj6a_0eRvYo0700

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will offer a four-part genealogy series to help patrons learn how to use the McCarroll Genealogy Collection for family research.

Genealogy librarian Becky Quinten, who has a master’s degree in library science and many years of genealogy research experience, will lead the series on four consecutive Thursdays beginning March 17.

The sessions, all starting at 5 p.m., are:

March 17

Introduction to the McCarroll collection

March 24

McCarroll electronic collection (Registration required for computer reservation.)

March 31

Records of civil registration

April 7

Records search

“The McCarroll Genealogy Collection is one of the best open access physical collections in Western Kentucky and includes 28 states and international resources,” Quinten said in a news release.

The collection was established as a perpetual trust in memory of Joe McCarroll by his brothers, William and Charles McCarroll.

The sessions are free. To register, call 270-887-4262, ext. 122, or email Quinten at becky@hccpl.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

PADD seeks volunteers for nursing home visitor program

Another training session will be offered for volunteers interested in visiting local nursing home residents who don’t have friends or family to check in on them regularly. The Friendly Visitor volunteer orientation is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 5, at the Pennyrile Area Development District office, 300 Hammond Drive.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Doris Anne Russell has her day

Russell, who has worked for the Pennyroyal Arts Council for 25 years, was recognized as a champion of the arts in Hopkinsville. Doris Anne Russell probably wasn’t expecting anything out of the ordinary for the Motones vs. Jerseys concert Friday night at the Alhambra Theatre. As the longest serving employee of the Pennyroyal Arts Council, Russell has seen and heard more talent on the historic downtown stage than just about anyone in town.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Hoptown Chronicle

Campanile is presenting ‘Newsies’ at the Alhambra

Hopkinsville’s community theater group, Campanile Productions, will stage the musical “Newsies” at the Alhambra Theatre on March 10, 11, 12 and 13. Loosely based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the musical was originally a Disney movie and was later adapted for Broadway, where it earned two Tony awards. It’s described as a high energy show with a moral lesson about standing up for what’s right.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Library Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville commemorating Black history with pop-up shop, brewery event￼

Various organizations in Hopkinsville are celebrating Black History Month with an array of events from a pop-up shop to a brewery presentation. A pop-up shop hosted by TPerry Events will land at 1720 Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville on Feb. 19. Owner Tina Perry said this commemoration Black History also coincides with the opening of her crafts shop at the same location, born out of her propensity for photography, painting and jewelry-making.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Devin Brumfield named director of Christian County Health Department

Devin Brumfield will become director of the Christian County Health Department on Monday, Feb. 21, seven months after his appointment to lead the agency on an interim basis. The county health board chose Brumfield for the job during a meeting Tuesday, department spokeswoman Cloie Rager confirmed. Brumfield, who has a...
Hoptown Chronicle

Artifacts highlight our town’s Black history

In late August of 2003, I wrote a newspaper article about a retired furniture deliveryman who had quietly accumulated an impressive archive of Hopkinsville’s Black history. Robert Glass, 76, of Vine Street, had been saving the printed programs from the funerals of African Americans in the community for roughly 30 years.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy