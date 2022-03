The University of Alabama has renamed a school building in honor of their first Black student, Autherine Lucy Foster, AL.com reports. Autherine Lucy Foster was the first Black student to enroll in courses at the University of Alabama, more than six decades ago. There, she faced a heap of racial discrimination and white supremacist violence, being denied a dormitory room by the school’s board of trustees, facing threats and rioters on campus and eventually being expelled from the school. Now, six decades later, the University of Alabama System’s Board of Trustees will be renaming a campus building in her honor.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO