Falkland Islands Seen From Orbit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remote archipelago of the Falkland Islands, also known as the Islas Malvinas. The...

Related
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Curiosity rover snaps close-up of tiny 'mineral flower' on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover recently got up close and personal with a tiny, flower-like mineral deposit on the surface of Mars. The beautiful branching rock, which is just 0.4 inch (1 centimeter) wide, looks a bit like a coral or a sponge. Despite its likeness to a living organism, however, the deposit is not alive and is a fairly common sight across the Martian landscape.
ASTRONOMY
Argentina
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Fstoppers

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
ASTRONOMY
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

New Tiny-Armed Carnivorous Dinosaur Discovered In Argentina

A new member of the abelisauridae family of dinosaurs has been discovered. This group of dinos are large therapod carnivores characterized by their incredibly small forearms – so tiny that they are often considered armless. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, is the first discovered in Northwestern Argentina. The researchers...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

NASA Shares Epic Photo of Colliding Galaxies

Space is as vast as it is awesome. Case in point, NASA took to its social media accounts recently to share a snapshot it managed to take of two galaxies "colliding" with one another amongst the cosmos. As the caption of the photo puts it, the galaxies are so close, they're technically linked together as the tidal forces pull the smaller galaxy to the larger one.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Feb 22 (Reuters) - A fossil jawbone peeking out from a limestone seashore on Scotland's Isle of Skye led scientists to discover the skeleton of a pterosaur that showed that these remarkable flying reptiles got big tens of millions of years earlier than previously known. Researchers said on Tuesday this...
SCIENCE

