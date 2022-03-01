TerraMaster D2-310 Review

Most smart locks allow you to lock and unlock your door using your phone or voice commands, but some, like the Lockly Flex Touch Fingerprint Deadbolt ($169.99), also simply let you use your finger. This sleek Bluetooth-enabled deadbolt lets you register up to 99 fingerprints and create eBadges with permanent, temporary, and schedule-based access privileges. It’s easy to install and worked reliably in testing, but you have to purchase the optional Wi-Fi hub ($79.99) if you want to control the lock remotely or with your voice. And for that amount, our top pick is the $249 Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi, which offers a fingerprint scanner and a keypad, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice controls, and lots of third-party integrations without the need for additional hardware.
