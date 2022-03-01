ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

By Nicole Werbeck
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew satellite images captured Monday by Maxar Technologies show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine, extends for almost 40 miles. It was considerably...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
#Satellite Images#Military Equipment#Kyiv#Convoy#Ukraine#Russian#Maxar Technologies
Country
Russia

