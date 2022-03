NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 29 years since the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.A remembrance ceremony was held at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.Six people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured after a truck bomb exploded in the North Tower's underground parking garage.During Saturday's ceremony, family members of the victims read their names aloud and then placed roses at their names on the memorial.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO