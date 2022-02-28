Top 10 Baits from Lake Chickamauga

Anglers in pursuit of striped bass face an almost overwhelming choice of lures to catch them. But, you only need a few lures to reliably catch stripers. In fact, you might be a bit underwhelmed if you look at the lures I carry when targeting stripers. I usually fish variations of just a handful of lure types that are well matched for the circumstances. I’m completely confident with that handful of lures because nearly fifty years of striper fishing experience has helped me narrow down the choices to my proven favorites. You can cut out the 50 years of trial and error by using my picks for the best baits for striped bass. If you’re just getting started or looking to add to your striper box, these best baits for striped bass are an excellent place to start.

