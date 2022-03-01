What Animals are Considered ‘Keystone Species’ in Colorado?

DENVER (CBS4) – It wasn’t the trip a stuffed animal necessarily planned to take, but some extra teamwork at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport ensured he’d get back home to his family in Colorado. The airport in Milwaukee first found the stuffed animal alone in December. After searching high and low, they finally caught a break. “We did, however, spot a possible clue – it was found wearing a TSA sticker from Colorado!” the airport stated on social media. (credit: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport) So, the stuffed animal caught a flight back to DIA where he was taken in by airport employees. “… he’s currently enjoying some new adventures and searching for his family far and wide,” said officials in Milwaukee. By sheer chance, the family saw the airport’s post on Facebook about the stuffed animal’s journey! “STOP this is my youngest son Archies elf pet!!! We traveled from DIA ➡️MKE on December 18th to visit family for Christmas!” said Bobbijean Carey on the Facebook post. The plan is to reunite the stuffed dog with his rightful (and anxious) owner soon. “We showed Archie this morning and he can’t stop looking at daddy’s phone asking when he gets his ‘elf puppy’ back!” Carey shared on Facebook on Saturday morning.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO