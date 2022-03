No. 1 South Carolina was true to itself while forcing Arkansas out of its identity as the eighth-seeded Razorbacks fell 76-54 in the third round of the SEC women's basketball tournament on Friday. The Gamecocks (28-1) got out to an early lead and never let up, leading the Razorbacks (18-13) by as many as 14 in the first half. South Carolina dominated on the boards and at the free-throw line, two key parts of its game. ...

