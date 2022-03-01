Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Steve Wozniak talks Apple

The House Jan. 6 committee filed a blockbuster brief in federal court on Thursday alleging a criminal conspiracy involving former President Donald Trump. Ironically, the actual legal issues raised in the filing are lackluster, run-of-the-mill stuff. And Congress has no judicial power to indict, prosecute, try, secure a conviction and recommend prison sentences for anyone, ever. Its job is confined to gathering information for purposes of assisting its legislative efforts and other tasks set forth within the scope Article I of the Constitution. The brief is nonetheless substantially noteworthy.

