Summer House Recap: Fertile Ground

By Brian Moylan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever watched a show like Succession where someone gets up at a birthday party and makes a wildly tone-deaf and inappropriate speech, and your short and curlies feel like they’ve just been electrified, and you will cross your legs about 17 times in a row just to make the...

Vulture

Love Is Blind’s Creator Answers Our Burning Season-Two Finale Questions

Spoilers for Love Is Blind season two below. There is a spectrum of reality dating shows. On one end there’s The Bachelor. The behemoth TV franchise insists on tying romance to competition and increasingly looks and feels like a dinosaur: endlessly repetitive drama, cookie-cutter participants (Who’s the villain? Who’s the virgin? Who’s the goofball?), and a stucco-walled mansion with fake roses and pre-set chairs carefully arranged for good lighting in a well-mic’d nook.
Vulture

Severance Recap: Eternal Sunshine of the Severed Mind

This week’s Severance asks the question: What if your work handbook doubled as a cult scripture? And, furthermore, what if it were the only thing you were allowed to read? Well, a hackneyed self-help book called “The You You Are” might start looking pretty good in that situation.
Vulture

Euphoria’s Javon Walton Says Fez Was Supposed to Die

Spoilers for the Euphoria season-two finale, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” below. While Lexi continued to destroy friendships with the power of musical theater in her high-school auditorium, a much more sinister plot began to unfold at the Fezco residence. In Euphoria’s blood-splattered season-two finale, SWAT lasers center on Ashtray’s face as the cops raid his home with Fezco. We then hear a shot fired off-screen, causing fans of the show to pay tribute to the (presumably) dead kid drug dealer — complete with gospel music, flying doves, and angel wings. But the details of Ashtray’s demise are still fuzzy … even for actor Javon “Wanna” Walton. But hey, it’s Euphoria. Anything can happen.
Vulture

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Recommends a Good Cry

Spoilers for the Euphoria season two finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” below. Nearly every character in Euphoria’s wide ensemble is actually many different people, their identity shifting depending on whom they’re with — friends, family, love interests, strangers. The tempest of events in the series’s second season is fueled by lies, mistruths, and betrayals, from Rue’s relapse to Lexi mining her friends’ lives for Our Life content to whatever cartoonishly evil move Nate is making at any given moment. But Angus Cloud’s Fezco never seems quite as at odds with himself as everyone else, and that surety (plus a burgeoning relationship with Lexi) elevated the character to fan favorite after he outlived the death Euphoria creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson planned for Fez at the end of season one.
Vulture

In the Euphoria Finale, Real Life and Our Life Collide

The season-two finale of Euphoria has been heavily criticized on social media for all the things it did not do: Give more screen time to Hunter Schafer’s Jules, address where the hell Rue’s missing suitcase is or whether Laurie the drug dealer still wants her money, let Kat do basically anything. From a plot perspective, Sam Levinson, the show’s creator and sole writer and director during season two, left a lot of questions unanswered.
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
Vulture

Kim Kardashian Officially Drops ‘West,’ Is Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is officially single. Well, legally at least. Kardashian’s newfound freedom came Wednesday, March 2, after a Los Angeles judge granted the reality star’s request to terminate her marital status from Ye, Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon reported. Shortly after Kardashian was granted her request, Ye shared a music video for Donda 2’s “Eazy,” which includes a violent reference to Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who is also name-dropped in the track. For weeks, Ye has been publicly calling out Davidson as part of his attempt to reunite with his ex.
Vulture

Larry David Curbs HBO Documentary on His Life

You’re going to have to curb your enthusiasm for HBO’s upcoming Larry David documentary. The two-part doc The Larry David Story, which was set to premiere Tuesday, has been postponed. In a tweet, HBO wrote, “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience” — “it” apparently being the career-spanning interview featured in the documentary. Puck reports that the Seinfeld writer “didn’t love” the finished doc, which has “been shelved indefinitely” in its current state. Per the outlet, David agreed to the interview with his friend Larry Charles before he knew the documentary would air on HBO. But the move to pull reportedly came the day before its premiere, after the network released a trailer for The Larry David Story in mid-February. David has his own ties to HBO, which is home to his long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, about a fictionalized version of himself. Watch out for next season’s documentary plot.
Vulture

Raised by Wolves Recap: A False Prophet Should Suffer

The closer we get to the finale of the second season of this truly wild show, the more intricately intense each episode becomes. With each installment building on the initial premise of Mother and Father raising and protecting a new colony of free-thinking, self-governing children, the show now finds itself in the middle of a battle for autonomy against an ancient oppressor that they do not yet fully understand.
