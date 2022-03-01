Summer House Recap: Fertile Ground

Spoilers for the Euphoria season two finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” below. Nearly every character in Euphoria’s wide ensemble is actually many different people, their identity shifting depending on whom they’re with — friends, family, love interests, strangers. The tempest of events in the series’s second season is fueled by lies, mistruths, and betrayals, from Rue’s relapse to Lexi mining her friends’ lives for Our Life content to whatever cartoonishly evil move Nate is making at any given moment. But Angus Cloud’s Fezco never seems quite as at odds with himself as everyone else, and that surety (plus a burgeoning relationship with Lexi) elevated the character to fan favorite after he outlived the death Euphoria creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson planned for Fez at the end of season one.

