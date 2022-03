ON MARCH 3, 2020, I walked out of New London Hospital as it’s CEO for the last time. After serving in that role for more than 16 years, and in health care for 43 years, I was walking into retirement. My wife and I had plans to spend a lot of time with our very young grandchildren, which included lots of hugs and kisses. We had plans to travel and see friends and family. However, those plans came to a screeching halt a few short weeks thereafter. COVID-19 had, of course, hit New Hampshire.

