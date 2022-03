The media had a different opinion of Jayda Curry's status in Pac-12 women's basketball than the coaches did. The coaches' all-Pac-12 team released Tuesday did not include Curry as one of the 15 players on the all-conference team. She became the first player in history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and not be named to the first-team all-conference squad. Curry was not the freshman of the year in the coaches vote either.

